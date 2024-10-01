Vertex Minerals Bolsters Gold Mine Exploration

Vertex Minerals Ltd. (AU:VTX) has released an update.

Vertex Minerals Ltd. has enhanced its exploration capabilities at the high-grade Reward gold mine by procuring a Boart Longyear LM90 underground drill rig, a move that promises to lower drilling costs, increase safety, and improve drilling precision. The new rig will allow for more efficient and flexible drilling operations at various exploration and resource areas, including the Fosters Exploration target and South Star prospect. This strategic acquisition aligns with Vertex’s goal to expand the existing gold resource and optimize their exploration strategy, positioning the company for potential value growth.

