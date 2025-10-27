Vertex and Moderna’s VX-522 Study: A Potential Breakthrough in Cystic Fibrosis Treatment

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. ((VRTX)), Moderna ((MRNA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., in collaboration with Moderna, is conducting a Phase 1/2 study titled ‘A Phase 1/2 Dose Escalation Study Evaluating the Safety, and Tolerability and Efficacy of VX-522 in Subjects 18 Years of Age and Older With Cystic Fibrosis and a CFTR Genotype Not Responsive to CFTR Modulator Therapy.’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of VX-522 in adults with cystic fibrosis who do not respond to existing CFTR modulator therapies, marking a significant step in addressing unmet medical needs in this population.

The intervention being tested is VX-522, an mRNA therapy administered via oral inhalation using a nebulizer. The study also involves the use of ivacaftor (IVA), a tablet for oral administration, in combination with VX-522 in certain cohorts.

This interventional study follows a sequential model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are divided into groups receiving either single or multiple ascending doses of VX-522, with some cohorts receiving the drug in combination with IVA following a run-in period.

The study began on December 19, 2022, and is currently recruiting. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates have not been specified, but the latest update was submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market entry of the treatment.

This study update could positively impact Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Moderna’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance their competitive position in the cystic fibrosis treatment market. Investors should watch for further developments, considering the high demand for effective therapies in this space.

The study is ongoing, with more details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

