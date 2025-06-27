Versus Systems Approves Directors at Annual Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Versus Systems ( (VS) ).

Versus Systems, Inc. held its annual meeting of shareholders on June 20, 2025, with a voting turnout of 67.94% of eligible shares. The meeting resulted in the approval of a proposal to elect four directors and ratify their service during 2024.

The most recent analyst rating on (VS) stock is a Hold with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Versus Systems stock, see the VS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VS is a Underperform.

Versus Systems faces significant financial challenges with negative profitability and cash flow difficulties. The lack of debt is a positive, but persistent losses and declining revenues are major concerns. Technical indicators suggest no clear trend and higher volatility. From a valuation perspective, the negative P/E ratio highlights overvaluation issues. Overall, the stock shows significant risk with limited positive indicators.

More about Versus Systems

Average Trading Volume: 32,847

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $10.34M

