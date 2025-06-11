VersaBank to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Versabank ( (TSE:VBNK) ) has provided an announcement.

On June 11, 2025, VersaBank announced its participation in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, with President David Taylor scheduled to present on June 12, 2025. The conference will include a live webcast of the presentation and opportunities for institutional investors to engage in one-on-one meetings with VersaBank management. This participation underscores VersaBank’s strategic efforts to enhance its visibility and engagement with investors, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VBNK) stock is a Buy with a C$18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Versabank stock, see the TSE:VBNK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VBNK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VBNK is a Outperform.

Versabank’s overall stock score reflects strong financial health and positive developments highlighted in the earnings call, such as credit asset growth and strategic initiatives. However, weak technical indicators and modest valuation metrics, along with challenges from foreign exchange losses and increased expenses, temper the score.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:VBNK stock, click here.

More about Versabank

VersaBank is a North American leader in business-to-business digital banking and technology solutions for cybersecurity. The bank operates with a branchless, digital model, leveraging proprietary technology to serve underserved segments of the banking industry with reduced risk. VersaBank is federally chartered in both Canada and the US, and it benefits from significant operating leverage by obtaining deposits and funding electronically through financial intermediary partners. The bank also owns DRT Cyber Inc., a leader in cybersecurity services, and Digital Meteor Inc., which focuses on digital assets for the banking community.

Average Trading Volume: 29,662

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$497.5M

See more data about VBNK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.