VersaBank Launches Real Bank Deposit Tokens

The latest announcement is out from Versabank ( (TSE:VBNK) ).

On October 27, 2025, VersaBank announced the branding of its proprietary Digital Deposit Receipts as VersaBank Real Bank Deposit Tokens™ (RBDTs™). These tokens offer a significant advantage over stablecoins by being issued by a federally licensed bank, allowing for legally permitted interest payments and deposit insurance. The branding marks a step towards the anticipated commercialization of these tokens, which aim to combine traditional banking safety with blockchain efficiency. This move positions VersaBank as a leader in integrating blockchain technology into mainstream financial applications, enhancing its industry standing and offering stakeholders a secure and efficient alternative to stablecoins.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:VBNK) stock is a Buy with a C$19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Versabank stock, see the TSE:VBNK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:VBNK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:VBNK is a Outperform.

Versabank’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the primary drivers of its overall score. The stock is fairly valued with a reasonable P/E ratio, though the dividend yield is modest. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score significantly.

More about Versabank

VersaBank is a North American bank that operates a branchless, digital, business-to-business model leveraging proprietary technology to serve underserved segments of the banking industry. It is federally chartered in both Canada and the US, and it focuses on digital banking and cybersecurity solutions. The bank is known for its innovative financial products, such as the Receivable Purchase Program and tokenized deposits, and it owns DRT Cyber Inc., a leader in cybersecurity services.

YTD Price Performance: -15.59%

Average Trading Volume: 27,785

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$532.7M

