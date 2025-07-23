Verrica Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 22, 2025, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. filed a Certificate of Amendment to implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, effective July 24, 2025. This move, approved by stockholders on June 5, 2025, will proportionately adjust stock options and warrants, affecting all stockholders equally without changing percentage ownership. The company’s common stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis on The Nasdaq Global Market starting July 25, 2025, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 92.5 million to 9.25 million.

Spark’s Take on VRCA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VRCA is a Neutral.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals faces severe financial challenges, significantly impacting the overall score. Despite technical indicators showing moderate strength and positive corporate events, the financial distress and negative valuation metrics are dominant concerns.

More about Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of dermatological treatments. The company is known for its innovative solutions targeting skin diseases and conditions, aiming to address unmet medical needs in dermatology.

Average Trading Volume: 431,221

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $66.78M

