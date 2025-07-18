Veritex Reports Q2 2025 Results and Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Veritex ( (VBTX) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, Veritex Holdings, Inc. reported its second-quarter 2025 operating results, showing a net income of $30.9 million and a diluted EPS of $0.56, reflecting growth compared to previous quarters. The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share, payable on August 21, 2025. Additionally, Veritex announced a merger agreement with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, which could significantly impact its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (VBTX) stock is a Buy with a $34.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Veritex stock, see the VBTX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VBTX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VBTX is a Outperform.

Veritex’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, robust corporate events, and a solid earnings call outlook. However, technical analysis suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions, and valuation is moderate. The merger with Huntington adds a strategic growth dimension, enhancing the stock’s appeal.

To see Spark’s full report on VBTX stock, click here.

More about Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc. is the holding company for Veritex Community Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services and products, primarily in the Texas market.

Average Trading Volume: 669,793

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

See more insights into VBTX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue