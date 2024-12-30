Veritas In Silico Secures European Patent for RNA Discovery

Veritas In Silico Inc. (JP:130A) has released an update.
Veritas In Silico Inc. is expanding its global reach by securing a patent in Europe for its innovative method in RNA-targeted drug discovery. This strategic move is expected to enhance their proprietary drug discovery platform, ibVIS®, despite the patent having a minimal immediate impact on business performance. The company anticipates significant future progress from this development.
