Verb Technology Announces $558M Toncoin Treasury Strategy

Verb Technology Company ( (VERB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On August 3, 2025, Verb Technology Company announced a $558 million private placement to establish a TON treasury strategy, aiming to become the first publicly traded treasury reserve of Toncoin, the native cryptocurrency of The Open Network blockchain. The transaction, expected to close around August 7, 2025, involves institutional investors and will position the company as a significant holder of Toncoin, enhancing its market presence and offering potential staking rewards. The company also redeemed its Series D Preferred Stock on August 1, 2025, as part of its capital optimization efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (VERB) stock is a Buy with a $4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Verb Technology Company stock, see the VERB Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VERB is a Neutral.

Verb Technology’s stock score is driven by strong earnings call outcomes and positive technical analysis, indicating potential growth. However, financial performance and valuation concerns, especially negative profitability and cash flow issues, weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about Verb Technology Company

Verb Technology Company, Inc. operates in the social commerce industry, providing technology and video marketing solutions. The company offers a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping platform called MARKET.live, which integrates AI capabilities for content creation and audience engagement. Verb Technology is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and has production studios near Los Angeles, CA.

Average Trading Volume: 56,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.48M

