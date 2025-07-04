Verastem’s Phase 3 Study on Avutometinib and Defactinib: A Potential Game-Changer for Ovarian Cancer Treatment

Verastem Inc ((VSTM)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Verastem Inc. is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled A Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study of Combination Therapy With Avutometinib Plus Defactinib Versus Investigator’s Choice of Treatment in Patients With Recurrent Low-Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (LGSOC) (RAMP 301). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the combination of avutometinib and defactinib compared to standard treatments in patients with recurrent LGSOC who have previously undergone platinum-based therapy.

The study tests two investigational drugs, avutometinib and defactinib, both kinase inhibitors designed to block cancer cell growth. These are compared against standard treatments such as Pegylated liposomal doxorubicin, Paclitaxel, Anastrozole, and Letrozole.

This interventional study uses a randomized, crossover design without masking, focusing primarily on treatment. Participants are assigned to either the experimental group receiving the combination therapy or the active comparator group receiving standard treatments.

The study began on March 18, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The latest update was submitted on July 1, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Verastem’s stock performance, as positive results may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is crucial for Verastem’s competitive stance in the oncology sector, particularly in the treatment of ovarian cancer.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

