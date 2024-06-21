Verano Holdings Boosts Florida Dispensary Network

Verano Holdings (TSE:VRNO) has released an update.

Verano Holdings has broadened its reach in Florida’s cannabis market with the opening of two new dispensaries, MÜV Naranja in Miami-Dade County and MÜV Port Richey in Pasco County, taking its total to 77 statewide locations. These strategic expansions not only tap into Florida’s most populous areas but also support the burgeoning medical cannabis demand, with Verano offering a wide selection of products and a commitment to patient-centric care. The company continues to show active engagement in state-wide cannabis legalization efforts and operates a robust network across 13 states.

