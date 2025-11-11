VEON Ltd. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

VEON Ltd ( (VEON) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information VEON Ltd presented to its investors.

VEON Ltd., a global digital operator, provides converged connectivity and online services across multiple markets, with a focus on digital innovation and infrastructure development. In the third quarter of 2025, VEON reported a robust financial performance with a 7.5% increase in total revenue, reaching USD 1,115 million, and a 19.7% rise in EBITDA, driven by strong growth in direct digital revenues and resilient telecom infrastructure. Key highlights include a significant 63.1% year-on-year growth in direct digital revenues, which now constitute 17.8% of total revenues, and strategic initiatives such as the successful listing of Kyivstar Group on Nasdaq and the operational separation of JazzCash. VEON’s EBITDA margin improved to 47.0%, reflecting scale efficiencies and disciplined cost management. The company also reported a decrease in net debt, excluding leases, to USD 1,729 million, supported by cash inflows from strategic transactions. Looking ahead, VEON remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, with an increased EBITDA outlook for 2025, expecting local currency growth of 16% to 18% year-on-year. The company continues to focus on expanding its digital services and maintaining a disciplined capital allocation policy to drive long-term value creation.

