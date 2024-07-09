Venzee Technologies Advances Acquisition Deal

Venzee Technologies (TSE:VENZ) has released an update.

Venzee Technologies Inc. has updated on its pending acquisition of e-commerce software from Digital Commerce Payments Inc., with the deal receiving conditional approval and involving a Purchase Price of CDN$4,250,000, to be paid in over 19 million shares. The company is also planning to hold a shareholder meeting to approve the transaction and has proposed a stock option amendment to lower the exercise prices, incentivizing option holders by aligning their interests with shareholders.

