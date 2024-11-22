Venus Medtech Faces Trading Suspension Amid Financial Investigations

Venus Medtech (Hangzhou), Inc. Class H (HK:2500) has released an update.

Venus Medtech continues to face trading suspension on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as it navigates through significant unauthorized transactions. The company’s operations remain steady, despite ongoing investigations and efforts to recover outstanding funds. Investors are advised to stay informed as the company works towards meeting regulatory requirements for resumption.

