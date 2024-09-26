Venture Life Hosts Investor Presentation Event

Venture Life (GB:VLG) has released an update.

Venture Life Group PLC, a leading self-care product manufacturer, has announced an investor presentation for its interim results, to be hosted on October 2, 2024, via Investor Meet Company. The event invites both current and prospective shareholders to engage with the company’s CEO and CFO, with an opportunity to submit questions. Venture Life’s broad product range, sold in over 90 countries, includes health and wellness items, with direct supply chains in the UK and Netherlands and international distribution partners elsewhere.

