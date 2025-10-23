Vend Marketplaces Faces Potential VAT Liability of Up to NOK 500 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Schibsted ASA ( (GB:0MHM) ) has provided an announcement.

Vend Marketplaces ASA is currently addressing a notification from the Norwegian Tax Administration regarding VAT treatment of digital subscription products from its former news media operations between 2020 and 2024. The potential financial exposure could reach up to NOK 500 million, and Vend is actively engaging with authorities to resolve the issue, emphasizing uncertainty in the outcome and timing.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0MHM) stock is a Buy with a NOK449.00 price target.

Vend Marketplaces ASA is a leading Nordic company specializing in digital marketplaces across various sectors including Mobility, Real Estate, Jobs, and Recommerce. The company is committed to creating sustainable value and long-term growth for its stakeholders and society. Vend holds a 14% ownership in Adevinta, a company spun off in 2019.

Average Trading Volume: 96,617

Current Market Cap: NOK73.46B

Average Trading Volume: 96,617

Current Market Cap: NOK73.46B

