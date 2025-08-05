Vend Marketplaces ASA Distributes Treasury Shares to Insiders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Schibsted ASA ( (GB:0MHM) ) has issued an update.

Vend Marketplaces ASA announced that primary insiders have received treasury B-shares as part of their Employee Share Saving Plan. This transaction, involving shares priced at NOK 383.00 each, is linked to the 2025 enrollment and bonus matching shares from 2023, reflecting the company’s commitment to employee engagement and retention.

More about Schibsted ASA

Vend Marketplaces ASA is a leading Nordic company specializing in digital marketplaces across sectors such as Mobility, Real Estate, Jobs, and Recommerce. The company is committed to creating sustainable value and long-term growth for its stakeholders and society, and holds a 14% ownership in Adevinta, a company spun off in 2019.

Average Trading Volume: 137,469

Current Market Cap: NOK91.3B

