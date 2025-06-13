Velox Energy Materials Amends Warrant Terms to Boost Investor Appeal

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Currie Rose Resources ( (TSE:VLX) ) has shared an announcement.

Velox Energy Materials Inc. has announced plans to amend the exercise price and extend the expiry date of its common share purchase warrants, initially issued during a private placement in 2022. The changes, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, will see the exercise price reduced and the expiry extended to 2027, potentially enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and attractiveness to investors.

Velox Energy Materials is a publicly traded company specializing in energy materials, with a focus on developing high-value assets in resource-friendly areas. The company prioritizes the advanced NQV Project in Queensland, Australia, which includes significant mineral resources. Additionally, Velox owns Kotai Energy and has an option to acquire intellectual property rights for a Solid-State Hydrogen Storage Project.

