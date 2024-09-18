Velocity Composites Projects Strong Growth Despite Delays

Velocity Composites Plc (GB:VEL) has released an update.

Velocity Composites Plc has announced a 40% year-on-year revenue growth forecast for FY24 despite facing short-term production delays in the US and UK, with a minimum expected revenue of £22.8m and a positive EBITDA. The company has completed key supplier agreements and a contract renewal with a major UK customer on the A350 programme, ensuring continued growth and strategic partnerships. Velocity remains optimistic about overcoming current challenges and projects substantial revenue growth in FY25.

