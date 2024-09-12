Velo3D Shifts to OTCQX Market Post-NYSE Delisting Procedures

Velo3D ( (VLDX) ) has provided an announcement.

Velo3D, Inc., known for its innovative metal 3D printing technology, has transitioned from the New York Stock Exchange to the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker “VLDX” as of September 11, 2024. This move comes after the NYSE initiated delisting procedures due to the company’s failure to meet the minimum market capitalization and stockholders’ equity requirements. Trading on OTCQX is expected to offer Velo3D benefits such as cost-effective access to U.S. capital markets, reduced complexity, and transparent trading for investors, while maintaining high financial and governance standards.

