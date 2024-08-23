Veidekke to Construct Eco-Friendly Office in Ålesund

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA has been contracted by Ulsmo Eiendom for the construction of a Nordic Swan Ecolabel-certified office building in Ålesund, with a design and build contract worth NOK 193 million excluding VAT. The building will feature low carbon concrete technology, a terrace, flexible interiors, and will be powered by solar panels to fulfill strict environmental standards. Construction is set to begin in October, aiming for completion by summer 2026, and Veidekke will be one of the tenants.

