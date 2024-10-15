Veidekke Foresees Scandinavian Market Rebound by 2025

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA anticipates a turnaround in the Scandinavian contractor market by 2025, forecasting growth after years of decline, with infrastructure and defense sectors driving demand. Despite ongoing challenges with inflation and input costs, such as for concrete and timber, the company expects growth of one percent in 2025 and seven percent in 2026. The market is recovering from the lagged effects of previous high costs and interest rate hikes, with Norway seeing a delayed rebound compared to Sweden and Denmark.

For further insights into GB:0GF6 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.