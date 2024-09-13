Veidekke ASA to Construct Eco-Friendly LINK Building

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA has been contracted by Bara Eiendom to construct LINK, a new 16,400 m2 office building in Kronstadparken, Bergen, that will feature environmental certifications and house Veidekke as a tenant. The NOK 504 million project is set to be the largest in Kronstadparken, offering high-quality facilities and smart, flexible design, with completion aimed for December 2026. Veidekke’s commitment to sustainable building is highlighted by LINK’s BREEAM-NOR Excellent standard and energy class A certification.

