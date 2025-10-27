VEF AB Announces 2026 Nomination Committee Composition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VEF AB ( (SE:VEFAB) ) has provided an announcement.

VEF AB has announced the composition of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, which includes representatives from Acacia Partners, Gemsstock, and City of London, along with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of VEF as a non-voting member. This committee is tasked with proposing key appointments and remuneration for the upcoming meeting, impacting the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about VEF AB

VEF AB is an investment company listed in Sweden, focusing on growth stage private fintech companies. They take minority stakes and actively participate in their portfolio companies with board representation. VEF targets emerging markets and invests across various financial services sectors, including payments, credit, mobile money, and wealth advisors.

Average Trading Volume: 1,316,620

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK2.42B

