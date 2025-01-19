Vection Technologies Strengthens Leadership with Strategic Board Appointments

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Vection Technologies Ltd has announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, appointing former Apple COO Marco Landi as Independent Non-Executive Chair and experienced strategist Cameron Petricevic as Independent Non-Executive Director. These appointments aim to enhance the company’s leadership, strategic, and governance capabilities, positioning it for sustained growth, particularly in the AI and XR sectors. The leadership changes underscore Vection’s commitment to delivering high shareholder value and long-term growth, with plans for further board optimization.

Vection Technologies is an enterprise-focused company specializing in bridging the physical and digital worlds by leveraging 3D data through extended reality (XR) interfaces. The company aims to enhance collaboration, learning, and sales for businesses and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and trades over-the-counter in the U.S.

