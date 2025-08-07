Vection Technologies Announces Addendum to General Meeting Notice

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Vection Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:VR1) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vection Technologies Ltd has announced an addendum to its Notice of General Meeting, scheduled for August 18, 2025. The addendum introduces additional resolutions concerning the issuance of performance rights and shares, which require shareholder approval. The company is encouraging shareholders to submit their proxy voting instructions electronically, as physical copies of the addendum will not be dispatched unless specifically requested. This move is part of the company’s efforts to streamline shareholder communications and ensure efficient decision-making processes.

More about Vection Technologies Ltd.

Vection Technologies Ltd is a company operating in the technology industry, with a focus on developing and providing innovative solutions. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker VR1 and has a presence in multiple global locations, including Perth, Sydney, San Francisco, Milan, and Abu Dhabi.

Average Trading Volume: 14,671,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$70.78M

