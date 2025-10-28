Vection Technologies Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Access to Materials

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vection Technologies Ltd. ( (AU:VR1) ) has issued an announcement.

Vection Technologies Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. The company is leveraging digital communication by providing meeting materials electronically, encouraging shareholders to access documents online or via email. This approach underscores Vection Technologies’ commitment to modernizing shareholder engagement and streamlining administrative processes, potentially enhancing operational efficiency and stakeholder communication.

Vection Technologies Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions that integrate virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) into business processes. The company is known for its cutting-edge software and services that enhance digital transformation across various sectors.

