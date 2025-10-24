VBX Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VBX Limited ( (AU:VBX) ) has shared an update.

VBX Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Leederville, WA. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, the re-election of directors Mr. Richard de Franck and Ms. Vivienne Powe, and the approval of a mandate allowing the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities. These decisions are crucial for the company’s governance and strategic direction, impacting shareholder interests and the company’s future operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VBX) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on VBX Limited stock, see the AU:VBX Stock Forecast page.

More about VBX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$43.21M

For detailed information about VBX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

