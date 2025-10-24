VBX Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

VBX Limited ( (AU:VBX) ) has provided an announcement.

VBX Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will take place in person on November 28, 2025, in Leederville, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the Notice of Meeting and related documents online, and they have the option to vote by proxy through an online platform. The company has provided contact details for any inquiries related to the meeting and has assured that any necessary changes to the meeting arrangements will be communicated through official channels.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:VBX) stock is a Buy with a A$1.60 price target.

More about VBX Limited

Average Trading Volume: 86,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$43.21M



