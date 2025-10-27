Vaxcyte’s VAX-31 Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Infant Vaccination

Vaxcyte, Inc. ((PCVX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Vaxcyte, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Active-Controlled, Dose-Finding Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, and Immunogenicity of VAX-31 in Healthy Infants.’ The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and immune response of the VAX-31 vaccine in infants, administered alongside routine pediatric vaccines. This research is significant as it could lead to a new pneumococcal vaccine option for infants.

The intervention being tested is VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. It is administered in four doses at varying levels to evaluate its effectiveness compared to the existing PCV20 vaccine.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, and active-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking to ensure unbiased results, with the primary goal of prevention.

The study began on December 2, 2024, with primary completion expected by 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact Vaxcyte’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may position VAX-31 as a competitive alternative in the pneumococcal vaccine market. This could affect the dynamics within the industry, especially among companies producing similar vaccines.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

