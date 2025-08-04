Varun Beverages Expands into Snack Category Amid Resilient Q2 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Varun Beverages Ltd. ( (IN:VBL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Varun Beverages Ltd. reported a resilient financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending June 30, 2025, despite challenges posed by early monsoon rains in India. The company maintained its EBITDA margins and realizations per case, supported by growth in international markets and favorable currency movements in Africa. Notably, the commencement of Cheetos production in Morocco marks a strategic expansion into the snack category, enhancing its product portfolio and diversifying revenue streams.

More about Varun Beverages Ltd.

Varun Beverages Ltd. operates in the beverage industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of carbonated soft drinks and non-carbonated beverages. The company is a key player in the market, focusing on expanding its presence in both domestic and international markets, with a recent venture into the snack category through the production of PepsiCo’s Cheetos in Morocco.

Average Trading Volume: 547,001

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 1730B INR

For an in-depth examination of VBL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue