Variscan Mines: DELPHI Increases Stake Significantly

Variscan Mines Limited (AU:VAR) has released an update.

Variscan Mines Limited has seen a significant change in its substantial shareholding, with DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft increasing its voting power from 6.92% to 9.65%. This change was achieved through an entitlement offer at $0.0070 per share, reflecting a strategic move by DELPHI to strengthen its position in the company. Investors might find this development noteworthy as it could indicate future shifts in Variscan’s market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:VAR stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.