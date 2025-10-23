Vardhman Textiles Releases Q2 FY26 Earnings Presentation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vardhman Textiles Limited ( (IN:VTL) ) has issued an update.

Vardhman Textiles Limited has released its earnings presentation for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, showcasing the company’s unaudited financial results. This announcement is part of their compliance with the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015, and reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

More about Vardhman Textiles Limited

Vardhman Textiles Limited operates in the textile industry, offering a range of products including yarns, fabrics, garments, threads, fibres, and steels. The company has been delivering excellence since 1965 and is focused on weaving sustainable growth.

Average Trading Volume: 70,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 118.1B INR

