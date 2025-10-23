Vardhman Textiles Releases 2Q FY26 Conference Call Recording

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Vardhman Textiles Limited ( (IN:VTL) ) is now available.

Vardhman Textiles Limited announced the release of an audio recording from their recent conference call discussing the financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement, as it provides insights into their financial performance and strategic direction.

Vardhman Textiles Limited is a prominent player in the textile industry, primarily engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of yarns, fabrics, and garments. The company focuses on catering to both domestic and international markets, leveraging its extensive manufacturing capabilities and industry expertise.

Average Trading Volume: 70,598

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 118.1B INR

