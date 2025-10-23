Vardhman Acrylics Publishes Financial Results for September 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Vardhman Acrylics Ltd. ( (IN:VARDHACRLC) ) is now available.

Vardhman Acrylics Limited announced the publication of its financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, in the newspapers ‘Desh Sewak’ and ‘Business Standard.’ This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with SEBI regulations, ensuring transparency and keeping stakeholders informed about its financial performance. The publication of these results is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and providing insights into the company’s operational health.

More about Vardhman Acrylics Ltd.

Vardhman Acrylics Limited operates in the textile industry, focusing on products such as yarns, fabrics, threads, garments, fibers, and steels. The company is part of the Vardhman Group, known for delivering excellence since 1965, and is headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Average Trading Volume: 47,140

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 3.13B INR

