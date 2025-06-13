Vantea Smart S.p.A. Schedules Shareholder Meeting for Key Decisions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest announcement is out from Vantea Smart S.p.A. ( (IT:VNT) ).

Vantea Smart S.p.A. has announced an Ordinary Meeting for shareholders to discuss key agenda items, including the approval of financial statements, dividend distribution, and the appointment of new board members. The meeting will take place in June 2025, and shareholders are required to participate through a designated representative, ensuring streamlined decision-making and compliance with regulatory requirements.

More about Vantea Smart S.p.A.

Average Trading Volume: 12,939

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €15.73M

