Vanov Holdings Reports Solid H1 2024 Performance

Vanov Holdings Company Limited (HK:2260) has released an update.

Vanov Holdings Company Limited has released its unaudited interim financial results for the first half of 2024, reporting a gross profit of RMB 47,490,000 compared to RMB 42,662,000 for the same period in 2023. Despite a notable increase in revenue, the company’s profit for the period experienced a slight decline, with earnings per share decreasing from 4.20 to 3.84 RMB cents. This performance reflects the company’s resilience amidst cost fluctuations and market dynamics.

For further insights into HK:2260 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.