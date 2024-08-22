Vanke Overseas Reports First Half 2024 Loss

Vanke Property (Overseas) (HK:1036) has released an update.

Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited reported a significant downturn in its financial performance for the first half of 2024, with a loss of HK$29,323,000 compared to a modest profit in the previous year. The loss was attributed to increased administrative and other operating expenses, decreased revenue, and a lower increase in the fair value of investment properties. Earnings per share also reflected this decline, showing a basic and diluted loss of HK$0.08 per share.

