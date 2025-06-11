Vanke Overseas Announces Contingency Plans for AGM Amid Weather Concerns

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

The latest update is out from Vanke Property (Overseas) ( (HK:1036) ).

Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited has announced contingency plans for its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for 13 June 2025, due to potential extreme weather conditions in Hong Kong. If adverse weather occurs, the AGM will be postponed to 16 June 2025, affecting the book closure period and the payment date for the final dividend. The book closure date will shift to 20 June 2025, and the final dividend payment will move to 2 July 2025, contingent on shareholder approval.

More about Vanke Property (Overseas)

Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited is a real estate investment company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It is involved in property investment and development, focusing on overseas markets.

Average Trading Volume: 60,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$564.8M

For an in-depth examination of 1036 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.