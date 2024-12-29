Vanguard Group Reduces Stake in Hotel Property Investments

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. (AU:HPI) has released an update.

Hotel Property Investments Ltd. has announced that Vanguard Group has ceased to be a substantial holder, with its voting power now standing at 4.830%. This change signifies a shift in the investment landscape for the company, potentially influencing its stock market dynamics. Investors keen on assessing market movements should keep an eye on how this development impacts the company’s future strategies.

