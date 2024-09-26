Van Elle Holdings Forecasts Strong Growth Amidst Recovery

Van Elle Holdings (GB:VANL) has released an update.

Van Elle Holdings PLC, the UK’s leading ground engineering contractor, reports a 14% increase in order book since the beginning of FY2025, with a promising bid pipeline and framework agreement wins expected to boost activity in the coming years. Despite early year market challenges and sector uncertainties, the company anticipates a recovery in the housing market and normalization of UK rail volumes, projecting results in line with market consensus and a profitability surge in the latter half of FY2025. Additionally, strategic growth is underway in the water and energy sectors, particularly in Canada where key contracts have been secured.

