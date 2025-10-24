Valuence Holdings Proposes Director Elections and Compensation Revisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Valuence Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:9270) ) has provided an update.

Valuence Holdings Inc. has announced proposals for its upcoming 14th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, which include the election of directors and revisions to director remuneration. The company aims to align director interests with shareholder value through a revised restricted stock compensation framework, reflecting its commitment to enhancing corporate value amid changing economic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9270) stock is a Hold with a Yen1032.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valuence Holdings, Inc. stock, see the JP:9270 Stock Forecast page.

More about Valuence Holdings, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 40,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen13.42B

See more insights into 9270 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

