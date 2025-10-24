Valuence Holdings Announces Dividend of 10.00 Yen Per Share

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Valuence Holdings, Inc. ( (JP:9270) ) has shared an announcement.

Valuence Holdings Inc. announced a resolution on dividends of surplus with a record date of August 31, 2025, deciding on a dividend of 10.00 yen per share, reflecting their commitment to shareholder returns and sustainable growth. This decision underscores the company’s strategy to balance stable dividends with strategic investments aimed at enhancing corporate value while maintaining financial health.

More about Valuence Holdings, Inc.

Valuence Holdings Inc. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the TSE Growth Market. The company focuses on providing value through strategic investments and sustainable growth in corporate value, with a strong emphasis on returning profits to shareholders.

Average Trading Volume: 40,231

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen13.42B

