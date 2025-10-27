Valsoia S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback on Euronext Milan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Valsoia SpA ( (IT:VLS) ).

Valsoia S.p.A. announced the purchase of 300 ordinary shares on Euronext Milan between October 20 and October 24, 2025, as part of a share buyback program authorized by its shareholders. This transaction, amounting to 3,280 euros, reflects a strategic move to manage its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:VLS) stock is a Buy with a EUR12.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valsoia SpA stock, see the IT:VLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Valsoia SpA

Valsoia S.p.A., founded in 1990, is a pioneering company in the Italian market for alternative plant-based products and a leader in the health food sector. It has expanded its offerings to include traditional food brands and is recognized for its innovative and health-focused products under the brand ‘Bontà e Salute’. Valsoia has been listed on the Euronext Milan market since 2006.

YTD Price Performance: 10.88%

Average Trading Volume: 3,699

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €119.1M

See more insights into VLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue