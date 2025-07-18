Valqua Ltd. Corrects Treasury Shares Disposal Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Valqua Ltd. ( (JP:7995) ) has shared an announcement.

Valqua Ltd. has announced a correction to its previous notice regarding the disposal of treasury shares as restricted stock compensation. The total value of the disposal was initially reported as 80,315,100 yen, but has been corrected to 80,135,100 yen due to an error in the content. This correction ensures accurate financial reporting and reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and precision in its financial disclosures.

Valqua Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing sealing products and solutions. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing and supplying high-performance sealing materials and components, serving various industries including automotive, aerospace, and energy.

Average Trading Volume: 42,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen55.17B

