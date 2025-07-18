VALQUA Completes Treasury Share Disposal for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Valqua Ltd. ( (JP:7995) ) is now available.

VALQUA, LTD. has completed the payment procedures for the disposal of 26,900 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, following a resolution by its Board of Directors. This move involves a total disposal value of 80,315,100 yen and is aimed at compensating the company’s directors and executive officers, potentially impacting the company’s equity structure and aligning management interests with shareholder value.

More about Valqua Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 42,647

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen55.17B

