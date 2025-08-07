Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ® Resumes Use for Elderly After FDA Approval

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On August 7, 2025, Valneva announced that the FDA has lifted its recommended pause on the use of the chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ® for individuals aged 60 and older, following a comprehensive review by the European Medicines Agency. The prescribing information for IXCHIQ® has been updated to reflect reports of serious adverse events, particularly in elderly individuals with multiple underlying health conditions. This decision allows the vaccine to remain available for high-risk individuals aged 18 and older, although it is not recommended for most U.S. travelers due to low risk of exposure. The FDA is also reviewing potential label extensions for adolescents and additional persistence data.

The most recent analyst rating on (VALN) stock is a Buy with a $26.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valneva stock, see the VALN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VALN is a Neutral.

Valneva’s stock score is primarily influenced by financial challenges and valuation concerns. However, strong technical performance and promising earnings call developments provide a counterbalance. The most impactful factors include negative financial metrics and a potential overvaluation, moderated by current market momentum and strategic achievements.

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. The company focuses on providing first-, best-, or only-in-class vaccine solutions and has a strong track record of advancing multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals. Valneva currently markets three proprietary travel vaccines and is involved in developing vaccine candidates against Lyme disease, Zika virus, and other global public health threats.

Average Trading Volume: 48,557

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $667.4M

