Valneva Secures New $32.8 Million Contract for IXIARO® with U.S. Department of Defense

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An update from Valneva ( (VALN) ) is now available.

On January 30, 2025, Valneva announced a new one-year contract with the U.S. Department of Defense for the supply of its Japanese encephalitis vaccine, IXIARO®, worth a minimum of $32.8 million. This contract allows the DoD to purchase additional doses over the next twelve months, continuing deliveries from the previous agreement signed in September 2023. IXIARO® is the only JE vaccine approved by the FDA and is marketed directly to the U.S. military, highlighting Valneva’s ongoing relationship with the DoD and its position in the vaccine market.

More about Valneva

Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. The company focuses on providing first-, best-, or only-in-class vaccine solutions, with a strong track record of advancing multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals. Valneva markets proprietary travel vaccines, including the world’s first and only chikungunya vaccine, and has vaccine candidates in advanced clinical development, such as the Lyme disease vaccine partnered with Pfizer.

YTD Price Performance: 7.42%

Average Trading Volume: 44,008

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $390.6M

For detailed information about VALN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.