Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) has shared an update.

Valley National Bancorp announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $133.2 million, an increase from both the previous quarter and the same quarter last year. The company experienced growth in net interest income and margin, driven by higher yields on new loans and increased average loan balances. The loan portfolio saw a significant increase in commercial and industrial loans, while deposits also rose, supported by an increase in customer time deposits. The company redeemed $115 million in subordinated notes, resulting in a pre-tax loss, and saw improvements in credit quality with a reduction in loan loss provisions. These results reflect the company’s strategic focus on balance sheet strength and profitability, positioning it well for future growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (VLY) stock is a Buy with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valley National Bancorp stock, see the VLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark's Take on VLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VLY is a Outperform.

Valley National Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a balance of stable financial performance and attractive valuation, tempered by mixed technical analysis signals. The company’s strategic focus on cost control and capital efficiency adds to its strengths, although challenges in loan growth and market competition remain. The positive corporate event further supports investor confidence.

More about Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a financial holding company that operates in the banking industry, primarily through its subsidiary Valley National Bank. The company focuses on providing a range of banking services, including commercial loans, deposits, and financial management services, with a market focus on growing low-cost deposits and expanding its loan portfolio.

Average Trading Volume: 9,095,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.44B

