Valley National Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Income Surge

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) is now available.

Valley National Bancorp reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, reaching $163.4 million, up from $133.2 million in the previous quarter and $97.9 million in the same period of 2024. The company’s net interest margin improved due to higher yields on new loans and increased average loans and taxable investments. Despite a decrease in total loans, primarily in commercial real estate and industrial loans, the bank saw an increase in deposits and maintained strong credit quality with reduced loan charge-offs. The efficiency ratio improved, reflecting better cost management, although non-interest expenses saw a slight increase due to higher professional and legal fees.

The most recent analyst rating on (VLY) stock is a Hold with a $11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Valley National Bancorp stock, see the VLY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on VLY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, VLY is a Neutral.

Valley National Bancorp’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong profitability and a solid balance sheet. The earnings call provided positive insights into growth and efficiency improvements, although some caution is warranted due to adjusted loan growth guidance. Technical analysis indicates potential short-term weakness, but the stock’s valuation and dividend yield remain attractive.

To see Spark’s full report on VLY stock, click here.

More about Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a regional bank holding company for Valley National Bank, offering a robust suite of financial products and services. It combines the capabilities of a large bank with the personalized service of a community bank, positioning itself well in the financial industry.

Average Trading Volume: 9,806,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.74B

Find detailed analytics on VLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue